Day Set Aside To Get Rid Of Household Junk In Arlington

4/18/17 – 5:00 A.M.

A junk drop off day is set for next month in Arlington. The Courier reports village council approved May 20 for the event. J&N of Ada will set dumpsters in the park for residents to get rid of household junk. The day replaces the old curbside pickup day.

Councilwoman Marcia Smith says the event is only for Arlington residents. You can use and ID or village water bill to get to the dumpsters.

The village is accepting items including paint, tires, metals, wood and furniture. Those types of materials weren’t accepted during curbside pickups. You aren’t allowed to being household garbage, garden waste, grass clippings, limbs, or concrete.

MORE: The Courier