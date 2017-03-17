Dazzling bioluminescent event lights up Tasmania sea

iStock/Thinkstock(TASMANIA, Australia) –Crowds gathered to experience the dazzling glow of a bioluminescence event that lit up beaches in Tasmania, Australia, this week.

The event, reportedly created by a living organism called Noctiluca scintillans as it feeds on plankton, caused the sea to illuminate with a bright neon-blue light.

A photographer captured footage of the natural phenomenon at the shore near George Town Tuesday as beachgoers moved their hands and feet in the glowing water.

