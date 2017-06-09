DC officer critically injured when pickup truck strikes 2 officers, city worker

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Two police officers and a transportation worker were hospitalized after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday night in Washington, D.C.

Peter Newsham, chief of the city’s Metropolitan Police Department, said the truck was traveling “at a high rate of speed” when it hit two bicycle-patrol officers and a traffic-control aide on a busy road in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of northwest Washington, D.C.

The truck then proceeded through an intersection and crashed into an unoccupied vehicle, the police chief said.

The driver of the truck and his passenger were both arrested, and a weapon was recovered from the suspects’ vehicle, according to Newsham.

ABC News has reached out to the police department to confirm the identities of the suspects and the charges they face.

The police chief said the motive remains unknown and terrorism cannot be ruled out.

“We have to look at that very closely. We do not have a motive at this point,” Newsham told reporters Thursday night.

The two officers and the traffic-control aide, an employee of the city’s transportation department, were transported to Medstar Washington Hospital Center.

One officer remains in critical condition and the other is in fair condition, Newsham posted on Twitter this morning. The transportation worker is being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening, according to Newsham.

The two suspects also suffered injuries that are not life-threatening in the crash, Newsham said.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.