DC pubs opening early for Comey viewing parties

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Bars across Washington, D.C. are readying to open early Thursday, all to serve patrons thirsty for some political bloodsport — that is former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Some invites have popped up on Facebook, like Shaw Tavern’s “Comey Hearing Covfefe,” for which doors will open at 9 a.m. That particular event has garnered more than 460 RSVPs.

Shaw’s is offering an “FBI Special” — that is, French toast, Bacon and Ice cream, as well as a sampling of Russian vodkas to soothe some thirsty for an as-yet-unproven link to President Trump’s electoral defeat of Hillary Clinton and Mother Russia.

Another establishment, The Partisan, is offering “The Last Word” and “Drop The Bomb” cocktails to get folks in the spirit for normally dry congressional testimony.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.