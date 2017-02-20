Deadline approaching for Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp

ABCNews.com(Cannon Ball, N.D.) — Dakota Access Pipeline protestors that are still camped out in North Dakota could be arrested Wednesday if they do not leave.

Protesters have been at the campsite since August as they fight the construction of a pipeline that will carry oil from North Dakota through South Dakota and Iowa to Illinois. They feel the pipeline threatens the sanctity of the land, and Native American tribes argue the pipeline threatens drinking water and cultural sites.

Weather serves as another threat to protests. Protesters may have to move to higher ground amid the possibility of spring flooding.

Some protesters tell Bloomberg News they are prepared to be arrested, but will remain peaceful.

