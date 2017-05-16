Deal With Port Authority Allows Campbell Soup To Avoid Sales Taxes On Findlay Warehouse

5/16/17 – 5:08 A.M.

Campbell Soup won’t pay sales taxes on the construction of its $37.5 million warehouse in Findlay. The Courier reports the company has agreed to temporarily give ownership of the distribution center to the Blanchard Valley Port Authority. The authority is a government agency, and government agencies don’t have to pay sales taxes.

Under the deal, Campbell pays the Port Authority an $87,500 fee. The port authority plans to start building the warehouse south of the McLane distribution center this summer. The authority will then lease the building to Campbell at no cost. After four years Campbell will buy the building back for $10,000.

Campbell Soup Supply plans to hire 160 people when the facility opens in 2018. The company tells the state they plan to have 300 workers in the warehouse within three years.

MORE: The Courier