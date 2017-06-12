“Dear Evan Hanson,” “Hello, Dolly!” and “Oslo” are big winners at 2017 Tony Awards

CBS/Kathleen Holloway(NEW YORK) — Dear Evan Hanson was the big winner at the 2017 Tony Awards, broadcast live from New York’s Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, walking off with six trophies, including best musical and lead actor and actress nods for Ben Platt and Rachel Bay Jones.

Oslo took home best play honors, while August Wilson’s Jitney and Hello, Dolly! took home best revival of a play and best revival of a musical, respectively.

Bette Midler won for best leading actress in a musical for Dolly! giving an incredibly long acceptance speech in which she thanked everyone, including “all the Tony voters, many of whom I actually dated.”

Several award recipients aired their political views, including Cynthia Nixon, best featured actress in a play-winner for her role in Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes. After reading Hellman’s quote, “There are people who eat the earth and eat all the people on it, and other people who just stand around and watch them do it,” Nixon added, “My love, my gratitude and my undying respect go out to all the people in 2017 who are refusing to just stand and watch them do it. Thank you.”

Kevin Kline, a winner for best leading actor in a play for his role in Present Laughter, included in his thank-you’s “a number of organizations without whom probably half of the people in this room would not be here. And that would be the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.”

While presenting the award for best musical revival, Stephen Colbert, host of CBS’ Late Show, took aim at his favorite target, President Donald Trump, calling 2017 a “great year for revivals in general – especially that one they’re reviving in Washington D.C.”

“Couple problems, he quipped, “the main character is totally unbelievable. And hair and makeup – yeesh!”

Host Kevin Spacey also got into the act, delivering an impersonation of former president Bill Clinton, during which he joked, “This season’s been full of drama, we’ve already had some surprising winners haven’t we?…And I’m not even talking about the Tony Awards.

Here’s the complete list of Tony winners:

BEST PLAY

Oslo

BEST MUSICAL

Dear Evan Hansen

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY

August Wilson’s Jitney

BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

Hello, Dolly!

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY

Kevin Kline for Present Laughter

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY

Laurie Metcalf for A Doll’s House, Part 2

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Ben Platt for Dear Evan Hansen

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Bette Midler for Hello, Dolly!

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A PLAY

Michael Aronov for Oslo

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A PLAY

Cynthia Nixon for Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Gavin Creel for Hello, Dolly!

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Rachel Bay Jones for Dear Evan Hansen

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL

Steven Levenson for Dear Evan Hansen

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (MUSIC AND/OR LYRICS) WRITTEN FOR THE THEATRE

Dear Evan Hansen

Music & Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY

Nigel Hook for The Play That Goes Wrong

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Mimi Lien for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY

Jane Greenwood for Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Santo Loquasto for Hello, Dolly!

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY

Christopher Akerlind for Indecent

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Bradley King for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Rebecca Taichman for Indecent

BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Christopher Ashley for Come from Away

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Andy Blankenbuehler for Bandstand

