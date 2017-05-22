Deaths, injuries after reports of explosion at Manchester Arena: Police

iStock/Thinkstock(MANCHESTER, England) — Police are responding to reports of a “serious incident” at Manchester Arena in England and telling individuals to stay away from the area.

In a statement, police said there are a “number of confirmed fatalities” as well as additional injuries. The nature of the incident was not immediately available.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident that reportedly happened at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.

Reps for the singer confirmed that she was not harmed.

Concertgoers reported hearing a loud bang at the end of the concert and attendees rushed toward the exit.

Andy Holey, an eyewitness, told the BBC that he was waiting outside the concert and was blown over by the force of what he described as a “blast” from near the box office. When he awoke, he said he saw many casualties around him. He added that it was unclear if they were injured or dead.

Reps for Grande confirmed that she was not harmed.

Manchester Victoria station has been evacuated and trains are unable to run.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.