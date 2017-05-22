Deaths, injuries after reports of explosion at Manchester Arena: Police

iStock/Thinkstock(MANCHESTER, England) — Police are responding to reports of a “serious incident” at Manchester Arena in England and telling individuals to stay away from the area.

In a statement, police said there are a “number of confirmed fatalities” as well as additional injuries. The nature of the incident was not immediately available.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident that reportedly happened at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.

Reps for the singer confirmed that she was not harmed.

Manchester Victoria station has been evacuated and trains are unable to run.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

