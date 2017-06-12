Defense rests in Bill Cosby trial; jury could get case today

iStock/Thinkstock

(NORRISTOWN, Penn.) — After calling a single witness, the defense in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial rested its case Monday.

As is his right, Cosby himself did not take the stand to testify in his own defense. Both sides will now deliver their closing statements, and the jury could get the case as early as today.

Monday morning also saw Cosby accompanied to court in Norristown, PA, by his wife of 53 years, Camille Cosby, the first time since the trial began a week ago that a Cosby family member has attended the proceedings.

The only witness the defense called is the police officer who led the 2005 investigation into Andrea Constand’s accusations that Cosby had drugged and sexually violated her at his home the year before, the incident that led to the criminal charges Cosby now faces.

The prosecution also called the officer as a witness last week. It rested its case Friday after five days of testimony.

Cosby has denied Constand’s charges. He claims he gave her a Benadryl and that the sexual encounter was consensual.

If convicted of all three criminal charges against him, Cosby could be sentenced to 30 years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines.

Sixty women have accused Cosby of drugging them, sexually assaulting them, or both.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.