Definition of lazy: Man in Ireland gets his takeout from his roof

All Out Design(DUBLIN) — Steve O’Donnell and his friends were hanging out at a rooftop party in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday, when they decided to order some food.

But O’Donnell wasn’t so keen on the idea of going downstairs to greet the deliveryman.

As seen in the video, O’Donnell’s group fashioned a basket — which was really a bag — and “rope” — made out of hanging pennant flags — and lowered it down for the delivery man to put the food inside.

O’Donnell’s girlfriend, Calre Flynn, filmed the improvised food-delivery mechanism, as well as the cheers of amazement from onlookers.

