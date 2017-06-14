Delta Woman Dies In Fatal Car Accident

06/14/17 – 6:01 P.M.

A Fulton County crash killed a Delta woman and injured a Bloomdale woman Wednesday morning. The Courier reports that the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at Ohio 109 and Fulton County Road D. 31-year-old Jamie Cook of Bloomdale was heading east on Road D and failed to yield at the intersection with Ohio 109. She struck a car driven by 57-year-old Carol Barringer of Delta.

Both women went to the Fulton County Health Center. Barringer was pronounced dead around 8:30 a.m., Cook was treated for non-life threatening injuries.