Deputies: Florida man fights off armed robbers with machete

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office(SARASOTA, Fla.) — Five men are under arrest in South Florida after an attempted armed robbery was caught on video.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, on early Thursday morning, a homeowner was able to disarm an alleged robber by using a machete and hold the suspect until deputies could arrive on the scene.

As seen in the haunting video, three men — armed with a crowbar, a machete and a shotgun — entered the victim’s porch in Sarasota, Florida, with the apparent intent to rob the homeowner.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report on the incident, the alleged robbers told the victim to get on the ground. The report says the homeowner was “in fear for his life and retreated to his residence and grabbed a machete.”

The sheriff’s report says the homeowner was able to disarm the suspect allegedly carrying a shotgun.

The intense encounter between the homeowner and the alleged robber can be seen in the surveillance video.

The machete, crowbar and shotgun were all recovered at the scene of the crime, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the victim said two other alleged assailants were on the scene during the armed robbery, but they fled before deputies got there.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies were able to get a description of the suspects’ vehicle and located it at a gas station nearby. Inside the car, deputies said they found “four men wearing dark clothing … one of whom was carrying several zip ties.”

Once all five men were under arrest, deputies said two of the suspects admitted to attempting the armed robbery.

The men face a variety of charges, including armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. More charges could be filed as the investigation is ongoing.

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

