U.S. Air Force Airman Derek J. Hickey graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Hickey is the son of Daniel J. Hickey of Findlay, Ohio, and Deyonka S. Hickey of Cabot, Ark., and brother of Dekayla S. Hickey of Cabot, Ark. He is a 2012 graduate of Bluffton High School, Bluffton, Ohio.