Deshler Man Facing Abduction Charge In Hancock County

5/30/17 – 5:33 A.M.

Hancock County authorities arrested a rural Deshler man after he allegedly refused to let his girlfriend out his car over the weekend. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports 30-year-old Jospeh Burns was driving his victim along several roads in Hancock County. The woman was able to text a family member to alert them to what was happening.

Burns allegedly hit the woman in the head and threatened to “kill them both.”

Burns drove to the Forest and Carey areas before coming to Findlay. He stopped on Lima Avenue near Hurd Avenue before deputies arrested him. Burns faces an abduction charge.