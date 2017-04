by In

4/20/17 – 5:36 A.M.

A Deshler man died in a lawn mower accident Wednesday afternoon. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened in a ditch in Jackson Township around 2 p.m.

Deputies responded to the 1600 Block of Weston Road for a report of an overturned lawnmower. EMS responders found 75-year-old Kenneth Peterson pinned underneath the machinery.

The accident remains under investigation.