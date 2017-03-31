Despite Getting Lots Of Rain There’s Isn’t Much Chance Of Major Flooding

03/31/17 – 1:10 P.M.

The area saw some heavy rain Thursday and going into Friday but there’s no need to worry about the Blanchard River. The National Weather Service predicts that the river will reach about 5 feet in Hancock County Saturday morning. The action stage for Hancock County is 11 feet.

Downriver, in Ottawa, the river is much higher but still below the action stage. Water gauges show that the river could be at 19.5 feet by Sunday morning. The action stage for Ottawa is 20 feet.

The National Weather Service predicts the water will start receding by Sunday evening.