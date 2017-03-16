Detroit suspect attacked officers ‘unprovoked’ with apparent intention to kill: police

iStock/Thinkstock(DETROIT) — A 60-year-old man suspected of allegedly shooting and injuring two Detroit police officers fired at the two policemen “unprovoked” with the apparent intention of killing them, police said.

The suspect who police said has no history of violence, though he had two burglary convictions 20 years ago, was arrested late Wednesday blocks from the scene on Detroit’s west side where he had earlier opened fire on two officers.

“The suspect armed himself, fired several shots striking both officers, unprovoked,” Detroit Police Chief James Craig said at a news conference Thursday morning of the incident the night before. “Clearly he was aggressively trying to kill our officers.”

One of the injured officers was wearing body armor that stopped two bullets toward his chest, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle. The other officer was shot in the neck, Craig said. Their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

After shooting the two officers, the suspect “continued to make an attempt to engage them as they were trying to gain some concealment and cover,” Craig said.

The suspect then fled a few blocks away. As other officers approached him there, “he, in a second attempt, tried to attack these officers. Fortunately he was taken into custody without incident,” Craig said.

The two injured officers have not been identified. One is a 20-year veteran of the police force, and his partner is a four-year veteran, police said.

The suspect, who has yet to be charged, also suffered a gunshot wound in the exchange of fire with the two officers. His injury is also not life-threatening, police said.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.