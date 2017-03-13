Developer Strikes Deal To Save Money In Taxes

03/13/17 – 4:41 P.M.

A developer will give ownership to Blanchard Valley Port Authority to save money on the construction of apartments in Findlay. The Courier reports Liberty Ridge Properties will give the Port Authority their construction site. This will help them save over $330,000 in sales tax costs. Since the Port Authority is a government body it does not have to pay sales tax.

The port authority has done similar transactions with Marathon Petroleum Corp. and McLane Co. The board members say that the project will help job growth and the economy.

The project is to construct 64 apartments and a clubhouse west of Findlay aside to 26 apartments already built. Construction will start in a few weeks.