Devils star Patrik Elias retires from NHL

Elsa/Getty Images(NEWARK, N.J.) — After 21 years in the NHL, New Jersey Devils left wing Patrik Elias is hanging up his skates.

Elias, 40, announced his retirement on Friday, saying in a statement that he had “weighed this decision both physically and mentally” over the last few months.

“I am happy to say this provides me and my family with closure,” he said.

Elias was drafted by the Devils in 1994 and went on to become the team’s all-time leader in goals (408), assists (617) and points (1,025). He also won two Stanley Cups with New Jersey — in 2000 and 2003.

The Devils said Friday they will retire Elias’ No. 26 at a home game next season. He will become the fifth player in team history to have his number retired, joining Ken Daneyko, Scott Stevens, Scott Niedermayer and Martin Brodeur.

“It is extraordinarily humbling that my number 26 will hang next to four of my former teammates. I am so proud to have played for one team, one organization over the course of my entire career,” Elias said in his statement.

The Devils will also commemorate Elias’ career next month during the team’s final three home games. Elias will drop the ceremonial puck on April 4 and participate in pre-game warm-ups before the final home game on April 8.

“I am looking forward to this week, my last lap and next year’s celebration,” Elias said.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.