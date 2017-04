04/26/17 – 4:44 P.M.

Findlay MOPS is holding a diaper drive to help area residents struggling to get them. Emily McBeath said that it affects more people than you might be aware.

Emily McBeath

McBeath said that There will be public donation boxes available at Great Scot on broad Avenue and First Presbyterian Church. Many other churches will be holding private collections. The drive lasts from May 1 to Mother’s Day.

The diapers will go to Hancock County Help Me Grow and Open Arms programs to be given out.