Did “Modern Family” star Ariel Winter shade her mother on Twitter?

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Ariel Winter used her Twitter account to take what seemed to be a veiled swipe at her mother, Crystal Workman.

“What’s sad is that you lie consistently. Also, why is it that you only choose to talk to me through the press? I’m doing just fine. Toxic,” the Modern Family star tweeted on Wednesday.

The message appeared to be in response to a recent interview with In Touch, where Workman criticized her estranged daughter’s skimpy outfits.

“I would tell her to dress properly, be the beautiful person she is. I feel sad that she feels the need to expose herself when it’s not necessary,” Workman told the gossip magazine.

“Ariel is smart, beautiful, and talented,” explained Crystal. “She is a legitimate actress. She does not need to do this. She is beautiful with her clothes on.”

A court permanently removed Winter, 19, from her mother’s guardianship in 2014, amid claims that she attempted to sexualize her when she was 14. Workman has denied the allegation.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.