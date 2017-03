03/20/17 – 2:35 P.M.

Findlay Rotary club got a presentation from Dietsch Brothers about the chocolate company. Erika Dietsch-Brokamp said they plan on continuing what they’ve done the past 80 years but aren’t afraid to try something new.

Erika Dietsch-Brokamp

Dietsch-Brokamp said that the family business has been doing so well because of the new generation of employees. She said that these employees help drive production and lead the company into new directions. Thishas lead to several expansions.