Dirk Nowitzki becomes sixth NBA player to score 30,000 points

Allen Kee/ESPN Images(DALLAS) — Dallas Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitzki became the sixth NBA player to score 30,000 points on Tuesday night.

Nowitzki entered the game against the Los Angeles Lakers just 20 points shy of the milestone, according to ESPN.

Nowitzki was stormed by his teammates and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban after the accomplishment.

“It’s been sort of surreal — 30,000 is amazing, a lot of points,” Nowitzki said after his team’s victory. “Obviously, every milestone makes you reflect a little bit, reflect on people who helped you, been with you all this way, from all the coaches and Cuban and all the teammates I had, the fans that went with me through thick and thin.”

“It’s been an amazing ride, and hopefully a couple of more baskets are coming and then it’s time to ride off into the sunset,” he added.

Nowitzki joined the ranks of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain as a 30,000 point scorer.

Team mates and fans congratulated the 19-year Maverick including NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

“Congratulations to Dirk Nowitzki on joining the NBA’s most exclusive 30,000-point club,” Silver said in a statement. “Throughout his 19 seasons with the Mavericks, Dirk has been a model player and terrific ambassador for our game. This latest accomplishment further establishes his legacy as one of the NBA’s greatest players.”

