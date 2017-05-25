“Dirty Dancing” Reboot: So what happened to Johnny and Baby?

ABC – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — ABC’s Dirty Dancing reboot aired on Wednesday night — 30 years after the classic film, starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey as Johnny Castle and Francis “Baby” Houseman had its premiere — and answered the question, “What ever happened to Johnny and Baby?”

It turns out the relationship between the couple — played this time by Little Miss Sunshine‘s Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes — was only a summer fling.

The remake begins with a grown up Baby entering a movie theater showing Dirty Dancing. We then flash back to 1963, when she and her affluent family spend their summer vacation at a resort in New York’s Catskill Mountains, where she meets and falls in love with Castle, the resident dance instructor.

We return to the present day and the theater — now empty — where the two former lovers unexpectedly run into each other. We learn that Johnny — now a successful dancer — choreographed Dirty Dancing, which was inspired by a book Baby wrote about their summer together.

“Never thought I’d have a career on Broadway until I met you,” says Johnny. “You were so fearless. You made me feel like I could do anything.”

“That summer changed everything for me,” she replies. “I stopped being the baby.”

The two are then interrupted by Baby’s young daughter, followed by her husband. After an awkward introduction, the two are left alone. “Keep dancing,” Johnny tells her as they part ways.

