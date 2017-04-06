“Dirty Dancing” stars share sneak peek of remake

ABC – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Cast members are giving the public a first looks at next month’s Dirty Dancing remake, which will air next month on ABC.

Abigail Breslin, who plays the lead role of Baby, shared photos on Instagram of some dance scenes.

“[C]asually dancing around a fireplace, as one does,” she captioned one pic, along with the hashtags, “#sneakpeek #dirtydancing may24th @abcnetwork”

Debra Messing, who portrays Baby’s mother in the film, also shared a collage of scenes on Instagram, one of which appears to be the iconic “Nobody puts Baby in a corner” confrontation.

Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend, Dominic Sherwood, both posted glimpses of her character, and other stars Colt Prattes and Trevor Einhorn shared photos as well.

