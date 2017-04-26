“Dirty Jobs” host takes issue with Nordstrom’s $425 ‘muddy’ jeans

Nordstrom.com(NEW YORK) — The fashion industry’s “war on work” has hit a nerve with TV host Mike Rowe of the Discovery Channel’s Dirty Jobs.

What’s elicited such a strong reaction from the alpha male? A $425 pair of men’s heavily-distressed, straight-leg blue denim jeans sold at Nordstrom, which, according to the retailer’s website, has “seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.”

But not being afraid to get down and dirty, and actually getting down and dirty are two vastly different things. After all, Rowe is the real deal, which is why he takes issue with the jeans’s concept. On his show, he performs difficult, disgusting and downright dirty occupational duties alongside the regular folks who hold such jobs. He’s actually “seen some hard-working action.”

Of the “Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans,” Rowe writes in a lengthy 507-word Facebook post, “I offer further proof that our country’s war on work continues to rage in all corners of polite society. Behold the latest assault from Nordstrom’s … Finally – a pair of jeans that look like they have been worn by someone with a dirty job…made for people who don’t.”

Rowe has harsh words for those who buy the jeans, writing the faux mud is “something to foster the illusion of work. The illusion of effort. Or perhaps, for those who actually buy them, the illusion of sanity.”

He continues, the jeans are “a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic –– not iconic.”

ABC News has reached out to Nordstrom for comment.

