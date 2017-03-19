Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open

Allen Kee/ESPN Images(MIAMI) — Another top player will not be on the court for the Miami Open. Six-time champion Novak Djokovic announced that he has withdrawn from the tournament due to a right elbow injury.

He joins No. 1-ranked Andy Murray, who withdrew from the Miami Open on Saturday due to a right elbow injury, and eight-time champion Serena Williams on the women’s side, who is out with a left knee.

I apologize to my fans and ppl who purchased tickets to watch me play live at @MiamiOpen. Sadly, I’m injured and won’t be able to compete. — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 19, 2017

Djokovic lost to Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California on Wednesday. The Miami Open begins on Tuesday.

