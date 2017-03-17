DNA links suspected Detroit cop shooter to November murder of university officer, chief says

@detroitpolice/Twitter(DETROIT) — A DNA match has linked a man accused of shooting and injuring two Detroit police officers this week to the November murder of a university officer, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said Friday.

The suspect, Raymond Durham, was taken into custody Wednesday night after he allegedly “aggressively” opened fire on two officers, “unprovoked,” Craig said Thursday.

After allegedly shooting the two officers, the suspect “continued to make an attempt to engage them as they were trying to gain some concealment and cover,” Craig said.

The suspect then fled a few blocks away, Craig said. As other officers approached him there, “he, in a second attempt, tried to attack these officers. Fortunately, he was taken into custody without incident,” Craig said.

Durham is now “considered a prime suspect in the [November] murder” of Wayne State University Sgt. Collin Rose, as well as the suspect in the attempted murders of the two Detroit officers, Craig said at a news conference Friday. Craig did not provide details about the DNA match.

The two officers injured this week are in nonlife-threatening condition, police said. One is a 20-year veteran of the police force, and his partner is a four-year veteran, police said. One of the officers was wearing body armor that stopped two bullets toward his chest, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle. The other officer was shot in the neck, Craig said.

The suspect was also wounded in the exchange of fire with the two officers. His injury is also not life-threatening, police said.

As of Thursday, police said the suspect had not yet been charged in connection with either incident. Police did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment Friday.

