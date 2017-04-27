DoD inspector general opens probe into former Trump adviser Mike Flynn

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — The Defense Department inspector general has opened an investigation into retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, and whether he sought approval from Pentagon officials before receiving payments from foreign governments, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., said Thursday.

The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee released three new documents on Flynn, including an April 11 letter from the I.G. confirming the investigation.

Another document, an unredacted version of the letter members viewed in a classified setting from the Defense Intelligence Agency, indicates that the DIA “did not locate any records” relating to Flynn’s receiving foreign payments, or any records that he sought permission to do so.

A third document — a letter from the DIA to Flynn in October 2014 — indicates that Flynn was warned by the DIA counsel’s office against receiving payments from foreign government without congressional approval.

“These documents raise grave questions about why General Flynn concealed the payments he received from foreign sources after he was warned explicitly by the Pentagon,” Cummings said in a statement. “Our next step is to get the documents we are seeking from the White House so we can complete our investigation. I thank the Department of Defense for providing us with unclassified versions of these documents.”

