Donald Trump to mark his first 100 days with a rally in Pennsylvania

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has tried to shrug off the importance of the 100-day marker, but he’s still going to be celebrating it and touting his accomplishments.

“It’s a false standard — 100 days — but I have to tell you I don’t think anybody has done what we’ve been able to do in 100 days so we’re very happy,” Trump said in the Oval Office on Friday.

Trump is celebrating his 100th day in office outside of the White House with a campaign rally in Pennsylvania this evening.

The unconventional president is bucking tradition and skipping the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which is also being held Saturday evening.

Instead, he’s headed to the event in Harrisburg, which is slated to start at 7:30 p.m., the same time as the correspondents dinner.

The so-called “Nerd Prom” isn’t the only big event happening in D.C. Saturday either, as a protest march about climate change will also be held in the Capitol as well.

