Donald Trump tweets about Sally Yates ahead of Senate hearing

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump tweeted Monday morning about former acting Attorney General Sally Yates ahead of her scheduled appearance at a hearing held by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Yates is expected to address the concerns she reportedly raised in January about the veracity of claims made by then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn over his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.

Yates was fired by Trump on Jan. 30 after saying the Justice Department would not defend the president’s proposed travel ban.

On Monday, Trump suggested in a tweet that Yates had leaked classified information to the press.

“Ask Sally Yates, under oath, if she knows how classified information got into the newspapers soon after she explained it to W.H. Counsel,” he wrote, originally misspelling “counsel” and later correcting it.

Trump posted another tweet about the topic — but not about Yates directly — nearly 20 minutes earlier. In that tweet, he pointed the finger at the Obama administration for giving Flynn “the highest security clearance.”

Both Yates and former director of national intelligence, James Clapper, are scheduled to appear in front of the committee Monday.

