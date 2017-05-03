Dorney Plaza Bids Opened

5/3/17 – 5:30 A.M.

Helms and Sons Excavating of Findlay is the apparent low bidder for the Dorney Plaza improvement project. The Courier reports the Hancock Regional Planning Commission opened bids last week. The company’s base bid was $456,000. That’s slightly higher than the $450,000 construction estimate from RCM Architects.

Regional planning is reviewing the plan and expects to make a recommendation to the Hancock County Commissioners soon.

Plans for Dorney Plaza include new concrete, lights and trees. Construction should start within the next two weeks. The goal is to finish by October 1.

MORE: The Courier