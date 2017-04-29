Dozens hospitalized after several tornadoes hit Texas

@SkySPOT97 / Micheal Lavender (DALLAS) — At least 48 people have been hospitalized after tornadoes ripped through eastern parts of Texas on Saturday night.

One person is listed in critical condition and the other 47 suffered non-life-threatening injuries, a spokesperson for East Texas Medical Center said to ABC News.

According to the National Weather Service in Forth Worth, there was at least one tornado in Canton, one in Eustace, and one in Caney City. Canton, outside Dallas, saw the most severe damage after a twister went over Interstate 20, apparently hitting dozens of vehicles directly.

The extent of damage was not immediately clear. Jesse Moore, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Forth Worth, told ABC News that crews would be sent out Sunday morning to determine the EF scale damage.

Moore said the tornadoes were caused by a chain of storms moving northeast across East Texas, and on into northwestern Louisiana and southwestern Arkansas. The meteorologist warned residents in the state to stay alert.

“If a watch is issued for your area, stay tuned to the weather and if a warning is issued take immediate action to protect yourself and your family,” Moore said.

