Dozens of Brazilian government officials suspended for exporting rotten meat products

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) – Authorities have suspended 33 government officials amid allegations that some of the country’s largest meat processing companies have sold rotten beef and poultry for years according to a BBC News report.

Three processing plants have been closed in the country that is recognized as the world’s largest red meat exporter.

According to BBC News, federal police raided 194 locations across six Brazlian states as a part of Operation Weak Flesh.

BBC News reports Brazilian federal police claim to have evidence of unhygienic practices of more than 30 companies, among them, JBS and BRF. JBS is the world’s largest beef exporter, and BRF produces the most poultry in the world.

JBS says it follows sanitary regulations and has high standards for its products, while BRF has denied breaching regulations.

Investigators are alleging health inspectors and politicians were bribed by some managers to get their products government certifications.

Following the announcement, shares of JBS and BRF fell 10% and 8 % respectively according to BBC News.

