iStock/Thinkstock(GONAIVES, Haiti) — A bus in Gonaives, Haiti, crashed into a parade of people on Sunday, killing at least 34 people and injuring dozens more.

Local media reports said the driver hit two pedestrians and tried to flee the scene, according to BBC. The driver then reportedly crashed into dozens of street musicians involved in the parade.

It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.

