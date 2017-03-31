Dozens of migrants feared dead at sea found alive

moodboard/Thinkstock(ROME) — More than 140 people feared dead at sea after their rubber dinghy went missing earlier this week have been found alive.

The Italian coast guard rescued the small, crowded boat in the Mediterranean Sea with the people on board. Many were suffering from dehydration and hypothermia.

One person died in the boat, while five others are missing.

Rescuers thought another similar boat had gone missing after a man from Gambia they rescued, semi-conscious and clinging to a gasoline container, told them the boat he was on was lost at sea. He didn’t realize his fellow passengers had already been rescued.

