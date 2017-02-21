Dozens of migrants found dead on Libya’s coast

iStock/Thinkstock(ZAWIYA, Libya) — Dozens of bodies have washed ashore on the coast of Libya.

At least 74 bodies were found in Zawiya, according to a spokesperson for the United Nations’ International Organisation for Migration. They are believed to be migrants who were trying to reach Italy by crossing the Mediterranean Sea.

The UN spokesperson said a torn dinghy that was found nearby on the beach had departed from Sabratha on Saturday with 110 people on board.

Smugglers are using new boats in order to carry more migrants, but the large rubber dinghies are weak, according to BBC. Ayoub Gassim, spokesman for Libya’s coast guard, said according to BBC that the new boats are “going to be even more disastrous to the migrants.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.