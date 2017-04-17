Dramatic ice rescue of 5 horses caught on video

William Vavrek Photography(EDMONTON, Alberta) — Fire crews were able to save five horses from a frozen pond in northern Alberta, Canada, this weekend during a dramatic rescue that was caught on video.

When fire crews from three nearby towns arrived on the scene on Sunday, they found seven horses trapped in the ice, CTV News Edmonton reported.

The crews were able to use chainsaws to help free five of the horses, but it was too late for two others.

The rescue operation happened just west of Grande Prairie.

