Driver Charged With DUI After Her Van Slams into School Bus, Forcing it to Overturn on Illinois Highway

liquidlibrary/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The female driver of a van was charged Friday with driving under the influence after the vehicle slammed into a school bus carrying a high school basketball team and cheerleaders on a highway in central Illinois, causing the bus to lose control, go barreling across the highway, and flip on its side, officials said.

And the entire dramatic incident was captured by a surveillance camera situated at a nearby gas station.

There were no life-threatening injuries among the school bus’ 35 passengers, which included two coaches and one cheerleading sponsor, according to Mike Wilson, the athletic director of Teutopolis High School, located in the central Illinois village of Teutopolis.

Five students were transported to a nearby hospital, where they were treated and released for “lacerations and minor injuries,” according to Sheriff Chris Sims of the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office. Of the five students, two were male and three were female.

Sheriff Sims said the driver of the van was transported by ambulance to a hospital for “non-incapacitating” injuries, where she was cited by a Moultrie County Sheriff’s deputy for failure to yield and driving under the influence.

In describing how the accident unfolded, Sheriff Sims said in a statement that the bus “was traveling north on IL route 32 to a boys high school basketball tournament with staff, players, and cheerleaders. As it passed the intersection of Moultrie County road 8.00 N, an eastbound van stopped at the stop sign (stop signs for East and West only), then proceeded east, striking the side of the school bus, causing the school bus to lose control and overturn, coming to final rest on its passenger side.”

According to Sullivan Fire Department Capt. Chris Wright, the school bus driver took defensive action to avoid the van that was in the intersection. The school district said the bus driver was a retired staffer with the district.

This crash is still being investigated by the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office.

