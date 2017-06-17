Drone finds lost hikers and dog in Colorado

Douglas County Search and Rescue(CASTLE ROCK, Colo.) — Two lost hikers and their yellow Labrador were located with the help of a drone after they accidentally wandered off a trail in Pike National Forest in Colorado.

According to Douglas County Search and Rescue, the two men were hiking the Devil’s Head trail when they realized they were lost and called 911.

Serch and Rescue volunteer teams responded to the trail at approximately 4:15 p.m. local time to search for the men and their dog. A little over two hours later, the hikers were found thanks to the drone and a team was dispatched on foot to retrieve them.

The three showed no sign of injury but were “very excited to see rescuers,” according to Douglas County Search and Rescue.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.