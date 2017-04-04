Drone soars over Mount Etna’s flowing lava

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Mount Etna in Sicily has not been silent as of late.

On March 29, Etna’s lava flowed down, putting on a spectacular display for tourists and this drone’s pilot.

In early March, Mount Etna erupted, spewing magma into the air that injured 10 people, including a BBC television crew and scientist.

Etna’s eruptions, often visible from far away, are reminders to those living or hiking on its slopes that the volcano is quite active.

Mount Etna is the highest point in Italy south of the Alps and one of the most active volcanoes in the world.

