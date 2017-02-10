Drug Court Graduate Facing Drug Charges

2/10/17 – 5:30 A.M.

The first graduate of the Hancock County Common Pleas Drug Court is facing drug charges again. The Courier reports a recently unsealed secret indictment charged 25-year-old Devin Davis with three counts of aggravated trafficking drugs. County Prosecutor Phil Riegle says two of the offenses took place with a juvenile present.

Davis isn’t the first drug court graduate to allegedly land back on the wrong side of the law. Police arrested 36-year-old Shad Noblit on Christmas after they found a large amount of crystal meth in his car.

The drug court is a voluntary program. It diverts people from the traditional court system in favor of treatment and close supervision. They also undergo drug screenings and meet with support groups. There are more than 20 active participants in drug court.

