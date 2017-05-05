Drugs Found In Putnam County Crash

05/05/17 – 10:55 P.M.

Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies found marijuana and paraphernalia at a two-car crash on Wednesday. The Putnam County Sentinel reports that the find has deputies questioning the cause of the Ottoville accident. At about 2 p.m. 66-year-old Mary Alger of Elida was heading south on Wayne street. 23-year-old Nick Thompson failed to stop at the intersection at Fourth Street and struck Alger’s car.

Sgt. Mark Brecht said he could smell marijuana in Thompson’s car. They found a makeshift pipe and the burnt ends of rolling papers. Thompson suffered minor injuries from the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.