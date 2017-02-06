Duchess Kate Speaks Out on Parenting, Mental Health Awareness During School Visit

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images(LONDON) — Prince William and Duchess Kate launched the start of Children’s Mental Health Week in the U.K. with a school visit Monday to a primary school in North London.

The future King and Queen of England greeted children at Mitchell Brook Primary school before attending the “Big Assembly,” a program being held across the U.K. for Children’s Mental Health Week.

William, 34, and Kate, 35, joined the kids for a performance and then presented the first Place2Be “Kindness Cup” to the student who best exemplified kindness.

“My parents taught me about the importance of qualities like kindness, respect and honesty, and I realize how central values like these have been to me throughout my life,” Kate told the students. “That is why William and I want to teach our little children, George and Charlotte, just how important these things are as they grow up.”

She continued, “In my view, it is just as important as excelling at maths or sport.”

Kate is royal patron of Place 2Be, which is one of the eight charity partners chosen by William, Kate and Prince Harry’s mental health charity, Heads Together.

Place 2Be’s goal is to tackle the problems children face before they escalate. The charity is one of the U.K.’s leading children’s mental health charities, providing in-school support and expert training to improve the emotional well-being of children, families, teachers and school staff.

Kate opened up Monday about why mental health awareness is so important to her.

“People often ask me why I am so interested in the mental health of children and young people,” she told teachers and students. “The answer is quite simple: It is because I think that every child should have the best possible start in life.”

Heads Together seeks to break down the stigma of those suffering from mental health. The campaign will be the biggest joint initiative William, Kate and Harry undertake over the next year, bringing together eight charities to change perceptions about mental health.

The royals released a video earlier this year to introduce the initiative and are hoping to “change the conversation” and destigmatize the taboo surrounding mental health. William, Kate and Harry say their goal is to make it safe for kids to open up, hoping to tackle bullying, suicide and childhood mental health.

