Dustin Johnson claims world No. 1 ranking after winning Genesis Open

iStock/Thinkstock(LOS ANGELES) — Dustin Johnson became the world’s No. 1 ranked golfer after winning the Genesis Open this weekend at the Riviera Country Club.

Johnson secured a five-shot victory after shooting 64 in the third round and 71 in the fourth. At one point, he was nine shots ahead of the field.

The newly anointed No. 1 finished the tournament at 17-under 267, which was just three shots shy of the oldest 72-hole scoring record on the PGA Tour schedule according to ESPN. Lanny Wadkins shot a record 20-under also at Riviera.

Johnson is the 20th player to reach the No. 1 spot since the beginning of the world rankings in 1986. Jason Day had been top-ranked golfer for 47 straight weeks.

When asked about being the top player in the world, Johnson replied, “It sounds good.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.