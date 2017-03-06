Dustin Johnson wins Mexico Championship in debut as world’s No. 1 golfer

iStock/Thinkstock(MEXICO CITY) — Dustin Johnson won the first tournament he played in after being named the No. 1 golfer in the world.

Johnson won the World Golf Championship (WGC)-Mexico Championship in Mexico City over the weekend, securing a one-shot 14-under victory over Tommy Fleetwood. It marked Johnson’s fifth win over his past 15 PGA Tour starts.

Holding a one shot lead while playing the final hole, Johnson hit a shot while standing on the edge of the bunker onto the green, securing a two-putt par. He called it “a fantastic shot” and the best he hit all week.

Johnson is the fifth player to win his first tournament in his world No. 1 debut according to ESPN, the latest being Adam Scott in 2014. He is also second on the career list in WGC titles, winning his fourth in Mexico City. He sits behind Tiger Woods, who holds 18 WGC championship victories.

“It’s a tough spot to be in,” Johnson said of being ranked No. 1. “There’s a lot of pressure on you. I came out and played really well.”

Johnson earned his place atop professional golf’s rankings after winning at Riviera Country Club in mid-February. He will take two weeks off before playing in the Dell Match Play and the Shell Houston Open ahead of the Masters.

