Dwyane Wade to miss remainder of regular season with fracture in elbow

Photo by Joe Faraoni/ESPN Images(CHICAGO) — Dwyane Wade’s first season with his hometown team could also be his last after the team announced a fractured elbow would keep him out the remainder of the year.

The Chicago Bulls said an MRI showed Wade has a small fracture and a sprain in his right elbow. Wade said the injury “wasn’t the worst-case scenario” but “not a good scenario.”

“I told them that I heard a ‘pop, pop,'” Wade said.

Wade suffered the injury when his arm got twisted during Wednesday’s game between his Bulls and the Memphis Grizzlies.

“The biggest thing is about protecting it, making sure it heals the right way, so I can get back to my football passes on the basketball court,” Wade said.

The shooting guard had missed 11 games this season, and is now expected to miss 14 more. He says he would play in the postseason if the team makes it and if he is cleared by doctors.

Wade signed with the Bulls this past offseason and has a $23.8 million player option for next season. It’s unclear whether the team would pick up that option.

