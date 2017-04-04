Early Morning Crash Closes I-75 Southbound In Findlay

4/4/17 – 5:19 A.M.

An early morning crash closed the southbound lanes of I-75 in Findlay. The State Highway Patrol reports a semi went into the median near the U.S. 224 interchange. The truck became stuck, and emergency responders had to close the interstate so a tow truck could pull the semi back onto the road.

A dispatcher says the median barrier and the truck weren’t damaged. The truck driver was also okay.

The incident closed the southbound lanes of the interstate for around 30 minutes starting around 4:45 a.m.