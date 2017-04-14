Easter Egg Hunts Are Coming To Findlay This Weekend

04/14/17 – 3:12 P.M.

There are several Easter Egg hunts available in Findlay this weekend according to socialfindlay.com. St. John’s Lutheran Church on Tiffing Avenue will have an egg hunt as well as a luncheon with a visit from the Easter Bunny. This will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

The Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation will host three egg hunts starting at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12 p.m. on Saturday. You can gain entrance by buying a train ride. The train ride costs $2 for adults and $1 for children.

The YMCA will be hosting a free Easter Egg hunt at Riverside park starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. This egg hunt is meant for children 10-years-old or younger.